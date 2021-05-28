David Lloyd Poses In Jawaharlal Nehru Suit As Dinesh Karthik Responds; See Picture

Sky Sports commentator David Lloyd, also known as Bumble, has become one of cricket's most beloved commentators and broadcasters. Lloyd will be commentating on The Hundred 2021 this summer. The Hundred is a professional franchise 100-ball cricket tournament that involves eight men and women's teams located in major cities across England and Wales. Dinesh Karthik, who would be commentating alongside Lloyd, had this to say when he saw Bumble in a Jawaharlal Nehru suit.

How did David Lloyd get the name Bumble?

It is strange that former England batsman and head coach David Lloyd has become better known by his nickname. However, it remains a mystery to many fans as to how did he receive this unique nickname. Lloyd's former Lancashire teammate, Paul Allott, now director of cricket at the Manchester-based club, explained the nickname's origin:

"Michael Bentine, who used to be originally with the Goons, fantastic comedy programme on the radio initially, he went on and devised a puppet show called The Bumblies which was on children’s TV in the mid-'50s. It was all about puppets who had big long noses. And I needn’t say more! In the dressing room one morning, Bumble wanders in – it was way before my time – and it was probably [former Lancashire cricketer] David Green who nicknamed him one of the Bumbly men, and there it was, it stuck.”

Dinesh Karthik responds to David Lloyd posing in a Jawaharlal Nehru suit

While Dinesh Karthik may not have enough commentary experience it is fair to say that no cricketer would turn down the opportunity to comment on a match with the legend David Lloyd, aka 'Bumble' himself. When DK saw Lloyd pose in a Jawaharlal Nehru suit he was quick to comment on the post, suggesting his keenness to work alongside the legend. Karthik's comment is mentioned below.

Looking lovely there bumble . Hoping to see lots more of this outfit during the summer 🙂 — DK (@DineshKarthik) May 28, 2021

WTC Final 2021: India vs New Zealand

