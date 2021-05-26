David Warner And Candice Warner Combined Net Worth 2021: How Much Does Power Couple Earn?

Australia's star opening batsman David Warner is considered one of the most celebrated cricketers of modern-day cricket by many fans. Apart from providing his mettle across formats, the dynamic batter has achieved immense success in franchise cricket as well. The champion cricketer also enjoys a tremendous fan following on social media and has used the platforms to stay connected with his fans. The player's wife Candice Warner is a regular feature on his social media posts and the two have often wowed fans with their stunning chemistry. Here we reveal more details regarding their respective incomes.

How much is the David Warner net worth 2021 figure?

According to gossipgist.com, the David Warner net worth figure is estimated to be around INR 74.40 crore. The batsman has established himself as a mainstay in Australia's star-studded batting line-up. The major source of his earning comes from the compensation he receives for representing his country in all three formats. He has participated actively in franchise-based T20 leagues across the world. He pockets INR 12.50 crore per season for representing the Sunrisers Hyderabad side in the cash-rich league.

The player is a holder of Cricket Australia's central contract and earns $350,000 (approx INR 2.55 crore) annually according to the same. Moreover, he additionally receives $20,000 (approx INR 14.54 lakh) per Test match, $15,000 per ODI (approx INR 10.90 lakh) and $10,000 (approx INR 7.27 lakh) per T20I as match fees. The veteran batsman has made over INR 70 crore just from his participation in the Indian Premier League.

He has also earned a handsome paycheck for plying his trade in the other franchise-based competitions globally. The 34-year-old has also collaborated with several high-profile brands over the years. Some of the player's most notable brand endorsements include his deal with Pepsi, Toyota, LG, ASICS, and KFC.

Candice Warner net worth 2021

According to a report by PowerSportz, the Candice Warner net worth currently stands at INR 65.45 lakh. She is a retired professional Ironwoman and has also featured in the popular reality TV show 'SAS: Who Dares Wins'. Candice Warner has also recently signed an endorsement deal with French personal care company L'Oréal Paris. This means that the combined net worth of the power couple is well over INR 75 crore.

Where is the David Warner house?

The David Warner house is in Sydney, where he lives with his wife Candice Warner and three daughters. As per multiple reports from Australian media, the couple had purchased their Maroubra home in 2017 for $2.3 million (approx INR 16.73 crore). The former Australia vice-captain also owned a five-bedroom house in South Coogee, which he had sold for $7.05 million (approx INR 51.28 crore) according to a report from 9Now.

Disclaimer: The above David Warner net worth 2021 and Candice Warner net worth 2021 information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: PTI / Candice Warner Instagram