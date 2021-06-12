David Warner And Marcus Stoinis Pull Out From Inaugural Edition Of 'The Hundred'

Australian cricketers David Warner and Marcus Stoinis have pulled out from the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred'. The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced that Warner and Stoinis won't be available for the first edition of 'The Hundred' because of challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak. Both Warner and Stoinis were signed by the Southern Brave to play in 'The Hundred'. However, their selection in the limited-overs series against West Indies and Bangladesh have caused them to pull out from the league.

"It is obviously disappointing to lose players with the ability of David and Marcus, but the realities of COVID mean there are practicalities that are difficult for some overseas players to overcome," the ECB said in a statement. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way players used to travel for their bilateral series. The new protocols in place require players and support staff to quarantine before and after leaving their respective countries. The players are also required to remain in the bubble the whole time, which makes travelling to different places in a short span of time a logistical nightmare.

The ECB also announced that the Southern Brave franchise will sign other overseas players in place of Warner and Stoinis. The Australian batsman and the all-rounder were signed by the Southern Brave for 1,00,000 pounds and 80,000 pounds respectively. The inaugural edition of the new-look cricket league is scheduled to take place between July and August. Apart from these two Australian superstars, West Indies all-rounders Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are also rumoured to miss The Hundred. According to reports, Russell and Narine are scheduled to play in The Hundred but due to their series against Pakistan and Australia in July-August, the players' availability has come under doubt.

The Hundred

'The Hundred', which was originally scheduled to take place last year, was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, it has been decided that the league will be staged before September. The format will see eight sides bowl a hundred balls in an innings, a new format that had received approval from ECB members in 2017. Each of the eight teams that will take part in the tournament will be coached by some of the big names in the world of cricket, including Stephen Fleming, Mahela Jayawardene, Simon Katich, Shane Warne, Tom Moody, and Gary Kirsten.

(Image Credit: TheHundred/Twitter/DavidWarner/Facebook/AP)

