David Warner Asks For Ideas To Kill Quarantine Boredom, Fans Respond To Rohit Sharma Reply

David Warner has been of the most consistent run-getters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since joining the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the Australian opener will be key to their chances if they hope to add another IPL title to their belt. The 34-year-old has arrived in Chennai with the IPL set to begin in less than a week, where he will be in quarantine before joining up with the SRH squad. Warner is set to be under quarantine for seven days, and the Sunrisers skipper has asked for suggestions from fans to kill his boredom.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner arrived in Chennai on Friday ahead of the start of IPL 2021 and was visibly bored after just 24 hours in quarantine. On Saturday, the Australian superstar shared a video on his Instagram handle, saying fans that he had woken up after a "massive, massive sleep" but was now lacking ideas on how to pass his time while he is confined to his hotel room. “I’ve arrived and ready to go but one problem I need some ideas to get through the next few days of quarantine!! Please give me some ideas please comment below,” Warner captioned the video.

The 34-year-old was open to any suggestions, be it random silly videos, to Netflix shows just to pass time before he gets onto the field. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was one of the many who replied to the video, trolling the Australian suggesting that he was missing TikTok a lot after the application's ban in India, taking a dig at the David Warner videos in recent times.

Sunrisers Hyderabad made it to the playoffs last year but were beaten by Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2. Warner was again in the thick of the runs, with yet another 500+ run season, finishing with 548 runs in 16 innings. The Australian superstar was only behind former teammates KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan in the Orange Cap list, an honour that he has won twice in his last four seasons.

The 34-year-old is third in the all-time list of highest run-getters in the IPL, with a mammoth 5254 runs, only behind perennial IPL stars Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina. The Warner IPL 2021 price is INR 12.5 crore, after the Sunrisers, retained him ahead of the new season.

SRH squad

David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Roy, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

(Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)