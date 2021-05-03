David Warner Captaincy Controversy Makes SRH Fans Follow KKR's Lead Online; Here Is How

The Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their 6th match against the Rajasthan Royals in Match 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Even though giving the captaincy to Kane Williamson seemed like the right decision, fans were enraged after David Warner was dropped from the team. Fans have started putting the blame on the management with the hashtag #SackManagementSaveSRH as the decision to drop Warner seemed to backfire in the wake of the match.

SRH fans emulate the hashtag for KKR team 2021 management

Often, the team management is responsible to take key decisions while selecting the right player combination and the players have little to no say in it. Earlier, we saw the KKR team 2021 fans trend the hashtag #SackManagementSaveKKR in a similar way to demand much-needed changes in the playing XI. Now, SRH fans are taking the same route with #SackManagementSaveSRH on Twitter after their defeat against the Rajasthan Royals by 55 runs.

@SunRisers curse of dropping Warner already started reflecting they will lose all there matches and warm the place at last position at the points table there management deserves this after Warners exclusion #DavidWarner #SackManagementSaveSRH @TomMoodyCricket @VVSLaxman281 #srh pic.twitter.com/IosxWWJluj — A.V.SUBASH (@AVSUBASH) May 2, 2021

Supported @SunRisers just because of @davidwarner31 . The way he carried this team, the love he showed for this team, his passion towards the game.#SackManagementSaveSRH #SunrisersHyderabad — Affan (@Affan36084804) May 3, 2021

@TomMoodyCricket So much for "Tactical change and team balance" that you dropped ðŸ Warner.

What did you get in return? Worst defeat in the season so far. #SackManagementSaveSRH — Aakash Vidiyala (@Vidiyala99) May 2, 2021

SRH team 2021 drops David Warner

The decision to drop Warner came after the SRH team 2021 lost their 5th match with David Warner as the captain. The Sunrisers struggled to find a winning combination of players from the start. The problem came into the picture due to an abundance of good overseas players and a shortage of dependable Indian players which saw the team win only 1 out of their 7 matches.

Kane Williamson IPL 2021 as a captain begins with a loss

With Kane Williamson IPL 2021 first match as a captain and Bairstow and Rashid showing promise in the field, David Warner was likely to get dropped. In their last match against the Rajasthan Royals, the Royals put up a mammoth score of 220. This seemed like a match where Warner’s presence could have benefited the Sunrisers, however in his absence, the Sunrisers were restricted to a score of 165 runs.

The decision to drop Warner, although a logical one, did not go well with the fans. Fans were disappointed after their 6th loss and the hashtag #SackManagementSaveSRH was trending on Twitter with fans challenging the decision to drop Warner, a player who is so deeply passionate about his franchise. The newly appointed captain Kane Williamson has also said that he will be discussing with the management the matter of bringing back Warner in the playing XI after their loss against the Rajasthan Royals. SRH's Director of Cricket Operations Tom Moody revealed that David Warner was disappointed after receiving the news of losing the captaincy and not playing against the Rajasthan Royals.

KKR vs RCB postponed

Match 30 between the KKR and RCB has been postponed due to two players in the KKR camp, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning. The KKR vs RCB postponed news came after the BCCI took the decision as per the IPL's Safety Guidelines.

Image Source: AP/PTI