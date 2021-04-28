David Warner Comes Second To 'Idol' AB De Villiers In THIS Sensational All-time IPL Record

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting mainstay AB de Villiers starred in his side's thrilling one-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The dynamic batter smashed a stunning 75 off 42 balls and guided his side to their fifth win of the tournament. RCB have now won five out of the six games they have played and are sitting at the pinnacle of the IPL 2021 points table with 10 points to their name. Here is more on the AB de Villiers 'Batsman with highest strike rate in IPL honour.'

AB de Villiers becomes the fastest player to score 5000 IPL runs in terms of balls faced

En route to his stunning knock, AB de Villiers crossed the 5000-run mark in the IPL and became only the second overseas and sixth overall player to reach the milestone. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner is the first overseas player to reach the 5000-run mark in the IPL. Notably, Warner pipped his idol de Villiers to reach the coveted mark first. Other players who have scored over 5000 runs in the lucrative league are Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

However, when it comes to reaching the 5000 run mark in terms of number of balls faced and strike rate, the South African veteran is the quickest. AB de Villiers has scored 5000 IPL runs in 161 innings but in just a remarkable 3288 balls. He is followed by David Warner who reached the mark in 135 innings and 3554 balls. Suresh Raina did it in 173 innings and 3620 balls, Rohit Sharma in 188 innings, 3817 balls, Virat Kohli in 157 innings and 3827 balls and Shikhar Dhawan did the same in 168 innings and 3956 balls.

Mt. 5K for Mr 360@ABdeVilliers17 now has 5000 runs in #VIVOIPL and he gets there in 161 innings. After Warner, he is only the second overseas player to reach the mark. https://t.co/NQ9SSSBbVT #DCvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/rCRVimv3YR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2021

AB de Villiers IPL 2021 campaign

The AB de Villiers IPL 2021 stint has started on a brilliant note. In just six matches, the RCB stalwart has scored 201 runs at a brilliant average of 68.00 and a blistering strike rate of 174.35 with two fifties to his name. He is also placed sixth in the Orange Cap race. ABD will look to carry his staggering form in the upcoming games and help RCB win their maiden IPL title.

AB de Villiers IPL career and 'Batsman with highest strike rate in IPL' list

The AB de Villiers IPL career and his numbers in the competition are nothing short of spectacular. The cricketer has featured in 175 IPL matches, with a majority of his games coming for RCB. De Villiers has scored 5053 runs in his IPL career at an impressive average of 41.08 and a stunning strike rate of 152.70 with 40 half-centuries and three hundreds.

Moreover, he is the 9th on the 'batsman with highest strike rate in IPL' list. The South African is placed ninth in the list of batsmen with the highest strike rate in IPL, a list which is topped by Andre Russell (179.67). On Tuesday, after his stunning batting display against DC, AB de Villiers was named 'Player of the Match', This was ABD's 25th 'Player of the Match' award which is the most for a player in the league's history. De Villiers is followed by Gayle (22) and Rohit Sharma (18).

DC vs RCB scorecard

As per the DC vs RCB scorecard, after having won the toss, DC skipper Rishabh Pant invited RCB to bat first. Riding on the back of a blistering 75 off 42 balls by AB de Villiers, the Bangalore-based franchise posted a total of 171/5 in their 20 overs. Notably, RCB could have ended up with much lesser than what they scored if it were not for the South African veteran, who bludgeoned DC all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for 23 runs in the final over of their innings, which included three towering sixes. In response, Delhi's top-order had a forgettable day as their top-three batsmen Shikhar Dhawan (6), Steve Smith (4) and Prithvi Shaw (21) were back in the hut with just 47 runs on the board after 7.2 overs.

Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis steadied the ship though by forming a 45-run partnership before the latter was dismissed for 22 (17). With 79 runs required of just 44 balls, Shimron Hetmyer joined his skipper at the crease. While Pant kept playing sensibly, Hetmyer started attacking from the word go and smashed a 23-ball 50 to bring Delhi back into the contest.

With 14 runs required off the last over, Shimron Hetmyer, who was hitting the ball beautifully, could only face one ball where he scored a single. The remaining five balls were faced by Pant where he managed to fetch 11 runs, thus falling short by a single run. The DC captain remained not out on 58 (48) whereas the Caribbean star scored an unbeaten 53 off 25 balls.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM