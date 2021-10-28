David Warner Confirms Participation In IPL 2022 Auctions; 'Won’t Be Retained By SRH'

Australia's explosive batter David Warner has confirmed his participation in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but not with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Warner, while speaking to radio station SEN, said he would submit his name for the mega auction next year as he is almost certain that SRH will not retain him. Warner said he is looking forward to a fresh start in the IPL next year. When asked about the reason behind his removal as captain first and then his exclusion from the playing XI, Warner said he is yet to get those answers.

'I laughed at the reasoning': David Warner

Warner said his removal from the starting XI was a "tough pill" to swallow as the reasoning given to him by the management was "laughable". Warner said, "I kind of laughed at the reasoning, that two guys were hitting the ball out of the middle a little bit better than I was. Given that when you’re playing the game you’re playing the scenario." The 35-year-old further added that he realised it could be personal after he was stopped from going to the ground with the team.

Speaking to media ahead of Australia's game against Sri Lanka, Warner said, “I've hardly played any cricket and then was there an opportunity with the IPL, for example, had two games and then basically wanted to, you know, give all the other youngsters a crack and whatnot. So from my perspective, that's fine”.

Warner was removed as SRH captain earlier this year and then was even dropped from the playing XI on two separate instances. Warner was never included back in the starting XI and was seen watching the last few matches of his side from the stands. The shocking move by SRH management received widespread condemnation as Warner had been their top performer with the bat for the past several seasons.

