David Warner Credits T20 Success To 'matchups' Curated By Data And Stats

Dynamic Australian opening batsman David Warner is widely recognised for his attacking abilities with the bat at the top of the order. While he started out as a limited-overs specialist, the left-handed batsman has adapted his aggressive pyrotechnics into Test cricket as well, as he averages 48.94 at a strike-rate of 72.85 while facing the red cherry. Quite recently, David Warner revealed some underlying importance of the use of data and statistics in cricket.

SRH skipper David Warner on importance of data in cricket

While speaking with Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, David Warner endorsed the use of data and statistics for creating match-ups in cricket matches. He cited the example from a round-robin match against England at the 2019 World Cup where Australia used two left-arm seamers to open the bowling. David Warner said that with the help of data and prior statistics, the Australian team management became aware that the English openers were susceptible to left-arm pacers.

David Warner referred to the pre-match stats pack as 'incredible'. The 33-year-old believes that such data is critical in creating individual match-ups between batsmen and bowlers by taking match environment, venue and past records into account. He added that using match statistics gives a “massive edge” to teams and he himself admitted to using the technique while playing for Australia. Warner spoke about facing Ravichandran Ashwin in Australia as well as in India and mentioned that he has enjoyed success against the spinner by following the curated data.

IPL: David Warner in SRH

David Warner has been representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) ever since he joined the franchise in 2014. His match-up technique has apparently worked wonders for him as the opening batsman is the only cricketer in the history of IPL to win the coveted Orange Cap three times, i.e. in 2015, 2017 and 2019 seasons. As a captain, Warner claims that he encourages players to use data available to their advantage without stopping their instincts.

David Warner TikTok videos

Amid the coronavirus-induced India lockdown, the IPL 2020 season got recently postponed until further notice by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. David Warner, who was set to lead SRH for the first time since 2017, is now homebound due to the safety measures imposed by the Australian government. Without any cricketing action on offer, Warner joined TikTok where he frequently uploads videos with his wife Candice along with their three daughters.

David Warner TikTok video on popular Telugu song

