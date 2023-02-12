David Warner Does Viral 'Jhukega Nahi' Step From Movie Pushpa On Crowd's Request - WATCH

Australian opener David Warner is basically known for his batting all around the globe but is also famous for the entertaining content he posts on Instagram. David Warner also has a large fan following in India and we often see Warner posting content on social media inspired by Indian movies. A few months ago David Warner posted a video on Instagram in which he is seen acting like Allu Arjun in Pushpa.

Telugu film Pushpa had become very much famous in India and the dialogue "Mai Jhukega Nahi" also went viral. We saw people from all around mimic the dialogue and make funny reels on Instagram. David Warner was also one of them and his reel was also loved by the fans in India.

David Warner perform Pushpa's signature step

During the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur when David Warner was in the dressing room the crowd started to chant 'Pushpa-Pushpa' seeing David Warner. David Warner also didn't disappoint the crowd and was seen performing the Pushpa signature step.

Several videos of David Warner performing the signature Pushpa step has gone viral on social media and his fans are also loving his video.

If we talk about the result of the Nagpur Test between India and Australia, it didn't take much effort for the hosts to bamboozle the visitors in the first Test as they fell easily against the Indian spin attack.

Australia, deciding to bat first on a spin-friendly Nagpur wicket were bundled out for 177 in their first innings. The Indian bowlers didn't allow any Australian batsman to settle at the crease and also dismissed big names like Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

On the other hand when Team India came out to bat they posted a mammoth score of 400 on the board courtesy of a hundred from Rohit Sharma and half-centuries from Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia coming in to bat again was not able to understand the Indian bowling and they got reduced to just a score of 91 which was their lowest score against India. Team India won the match by innings and 131 runs and also took a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played from 17th February at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.