David Warner And Ellyse Perry's Photoshopped Picture By Australian Daily Mocked On Twitter

The Australian Cricket Awards on Monday saw David Warner and Ellyse Perry getting two of the highest honours in Australian cricket. Warner was awarded the Allan Border medal while Ellyse Perry was awarded with the Belinda Clark medal for her contributions to Australian cricket. An Australian newspaper, The Australian, has however come under fire for allegedly being sexist in the portrayal of the two cricketers.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith reacts interestingly to David Warner's mention of Virat Kohli, watch video

David Warner made taller than Ellyse Perry in photograph

David Warner and Ellyse Perry's pictures were printed on the newspaper's first page as the two appeared next to each other. The peculiar detail that the fans ended up picking, however, was that Warner appeared taller than Perry even though the explosive left-hander is actually shorter than the star female cricketer. A Twitter user posted the photo comparisons on his profile with a very subtle caption.

ALSO READ | David Warner cannot hide his excitement to tour South Africa once again, here's why

Fans were soon taken aback by the newspaper's portrayal of Warner's height and responses followed.

Reminds me of this gem. pic.twitter.com/Sr7Jo5u6AY — Elliott 🌿 (@BecomingElliott) February 11, 2020

I hope @davidwarner31 speaks up against this. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) February 11, 2020

He can been sanded down a bit — klaskapteinkaapstad (@kapteinkaapstad) February 11, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: From Kane Williamson to Abdul Samad, salaries of all SRH players

😳 what an astounding thing to do...who would even think to do this?? — Craig-Official Pork Barrel Supplier to the LNP (@craig3352) February 11, 2020

Ridiculous! And she is such a splendid woman! What a role model. Plays cricket and football! Absolutely love her! — Anoop Saxena (@Juzscience) February 11, 2020

this is why women in sport are not taken seriously when they have to photoshop the woman to be shorter than the man to make sure insecure men are not discomforted by a tall woman , this is how sexist Australia is #auspol #sexism #AlanBorderMedal — Michael A Crosby (@michaelcrosby87) February 11, 2020

It has been speculated that the newspaper may have not received pictures of the pair together and had to end up editing the couple together in the most crafty way possible with the resources available.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra trolled by Twitterati for praising RCB after India's T20I win