The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

David Warner And Ellyse Perry's Photoshopped Picture By Australian Daily Mocked On Twitter

Cricket News

Did 'The Australian' intend to be sexist when they photoshopped the picture of David Warner being taller than Ellyse Perry? Twitterati certainly thought so.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
David Warner

The Australian Cricket Awards on Monday saw David Warner and Ellyse Perry getting two of the highest honours in Australian cricket. Warner was awarded the Allan Border medal while Ellyse Perry was awarded with the Belinda Clark medal for her contributions to Australian cricket. An Australian newspaper, The Australian, has however come under fire for allegedly being sexist in the portrayal of the two cricketers.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith reacts interestingly to David Warner's mention of Virat Kohli, watch video

David Warner made taller than Ellyse Perry in photograph

David Warner and Ellyse Perry's pictures were printed on the newspaper's first page as the two appeared next to each other. The peculiar detail that the fans ended up picking, however, was that Warner appeared taller than Perry even though the explosive left-hander is actually shorter than the star female cricketer. A Twitter user posted the photo comparisons on his profile with a very subtle caption.

ALSO READ | David Warner cannot hide his excitement to tour South Africa once again, here's why

Fans were soon taken aback by the newspaper's portrayal of Warner's height and responses followed.

 

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: From Kane Williamson to Abdul Samad, salaries of all SRH players

It has been speculated that the newspaper may have not received pictures of the pair together and had to end up editing the couple together in the most crafty way possible with the resources available.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra trolled by Twitterati for praising RCB after India's T20I win

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
EYES ON AAP CABINET EXPANSION
LPG CYLINDER PRICES HIKED SHARPLY
UP CMO'S SHOCKER
CRASH CAR, TAKE PICTURE
AAP LOOK SOUTH TO MUMBAI, BENGALURU
A BCCI PUNISHMENT FOR U19 BOYS?