David Warner Emotionally Reunites With Family After Nearly Being 3 Months Away: WATCH

Australian opener David Warner has finally reunited with his family after days of expeditious travel and exhausting quarantine. The southpaw was in India where he represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble resulted in the tournament's suspension with immediate effect.

With IPL 2021 suspended, Warner among 38 Australians who featured in the competition, had to wait for about 10 days before the Australian government lifted the temporary ban on its citizens travelling from India. The Australian contingent flew to the Maldives where they stayed for 10 days. Subsequently, the Aussies reached Syndey and served the mandatory 14-day quarantine but on Monday, they were finally able to get back to their families.

Warner's wife, Candice Warner also took to Instagram and shared a video of the cricketer meeting his three daughters - Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose. In the video, the youngest David Warner daughter - Isla Rose is seen in the batsman's arms. Here's a look at Candice Warner's video.

Welcome home @davidwarner31 what a movement for u champ #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/e5cTfcr0vp — David Warner Trends (@WarnerFanTrends) May 31, 2021

After a few hours of reuniting with his family, Warner also took to Instagram and posted a photo with his wife. In the photo, the couple is all smiles as they are seen holding two glasses of champagne. Here's a look at the David Warner Instagram post -

SRH IPL 2021 campaign

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disastrous IPL 2021 campaign as they finished at the bottom in the IPL 2021 points table before the tournament was abruptly suspended midway due to COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. Out of the seven matches they played, SRH lost six and won a solitary game. Moreover, after the sixth match, the SRH management also sacked David Warner from captaincy and handed it over to Kane Williamson.

Kane Williamson assumed David Warner's duty in the penultimate game of the IPL 2021, which was played between SRH and Rajasthan Royals. Williamson has prior experience of captaining an IPL franchise as he was also the leader of the Orange Army in 2018 when the side had reached the final of the tournament. However, it was under Warner's captaincy when SRH won its maiden IPL title in 2016, which led to split reactions on social media as fans were not accepting the decision.

