David Warner Gets Special Tribute Online From Indian Fan, Netizens Laud His Creativity

Australia's swashbuckling opening batsman David Warner enjoys a tremendous following in India. The cricketer's stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) side has made him one of the most popular overseas campaigners in the country. Moreover, the dynamic batsman is also known to use his social media platforms to cater to his Indian fans with posts specially dedicated to them. However, it was an Indian fan who surprised the cricketer this time around with a stunning tribute and the Australia international was overwhelmed by the amazing gesture.

David Warner Twitter: Southpaw shares special tribute dedicated by an Indian fan

The champion cricketer has been a part of the Indian Premier League since the inaugural edition of the flagship competition. While the player began his IPL career with the Delhi franchise, he gained immense recognition for leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad side in the cash-rich league. From shaking his leg on Indian songs to swapping his face with popular movie stars from the country, the left-hander has made sure he stays connected with his followers from India.

While Warner has delighted fans with his Indian fans over the years with his exploits in the T20 leagues as well as his social media antics, it was an Indian fan who mesmerized the cricketer this time around with a creative tribute. Dn.Christy V.George, who is a Kerala-based sand artist, showcased his skills by drawing the popular cricketing star's face on sand. The ex-SRH captain took to his social media accounts to thank the artist for the wonderful artwork. Watch the latest David Warner Twitter post here -

Thank you very much https://t.co/9uck9xnaDn — David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 21, 2021

David Warner daughter: Ivy Mae Warner's special message for her dad

David Warner had earlier shared a family drawing made by his eldest daughter Ivy Mae after not being able to return back to his home country after the postponement of the IPL 2021 due to Australia's travel ban for passengers travelling for India. The 6-year-old drew all the five members of the Warner family and also wrote a special message for the cricketer. The star player's young daughter urged him to come back home at the earliest and also mentioned that the family was missing him.

David Warner stats in IPL

The 34-year-old has featured in 148 matches in the T20 competition and he has amassed 5447 runs in the same. As per the David Warner stats in the IPL, the left-hander has slammed 4 centuries and 50 half-centuries in the cash-rich league. It is worth mentioning that no overseas player has scored more runs in IPL when compared to Warner.

David Warner IPL 2021 journey

The David Warner IPL 2021 stint was marred with a number of controversies. The opening batter struggled to lead from the front, with his batting form also taking a hit. While the talented batsman managed to score two half-centuries in the league, many fans believe that he did not perform to his potential in his six appearances. He could score 193 runs at an average of 32.16, and an ordinary strike rate of 110.28. He also lost his captaincy to Kane Williamson after six matches as SRH failed to win matches consistently in the latest edition of the T20 tournament. The franchise received a backlash from many fans after Warner's unceremonious exit.

Image source: iplt20.com