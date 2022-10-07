Last Updated:

David Warner Guides Australia To T20 Series Win Over West Indies

Opener David Warner blazed 75 from 41 balls to set up Australia's 31-run win over the West Indies on Friday and complete a 2-0 series sweep in a warmup for this month's Twenty20 Cricket World Cup.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
David Warner

Image: AP


Opener David Warner blazed 75 from 41 balls to set up Australia's 31-run win over the West Indies on Friday and complete a 2-0 series sweep in a warmup for this month's Twenty20 Cricket World Cup.

The defending T20 World Cup champion Australians won the series-opening game on the Gold Coast by three wickets with one ball to spare on Wednesday and followed up with a lop-sided victory at the Gabba.

Warner's 23rd T20 international half-century and Tim David's 42 from 20 deliveries propelled Australia to a total of 178-7 after being sent in to bat. Alzarri Joseph led the West Indies attack with 3-21 off four overs, including the wickets of Cameron Green (1), Steve Smith (17) and Matt Wade (16).

READ | Steve Smith hopeful of playing in World Cup despite being left out for 1st AUS vs WI T20I

For Australia, left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc snared four wickets, including one in the first over, to restrict the West Indies to 147-8 in reply.

Johnson Charles (29), Brandon King (23) and Akeal Hosein (25) made starts but were unable to build momentum as the Australian bowling attack took regular wickets on a bouncy pitch in Brisbane.

“The difference in the game was Davy and Tim with the bat," Australia captain Aaron Finch said. “Their two innings were unbelievable in the context of the game." Australia will play England in three T20s, starting in Perth on Sunday, before opening the T20 World Cup on Oct. 22 against New Zealand.

READ | Australia's iconic MCG 'now ready' to host India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash; WATCH

The West Indies will play two warmup games in Melbourne next week before beginning the preliminary round of the T20 World Cup on Oct. 17 against Scotland.

READ | David Warner leaves three-word comment on Virat Kohli's viral post for wife Anushka Sharma
READ | David Warner wants to be Australia's ODI captain; 'My phone's here if CA wants to call'

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com