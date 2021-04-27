David Warner Hails His 'idol' AB De Villiers As The RCB 'legend' Bags Another Feat Vs DC

With AB de Villiers once again pulling Royal Challengers Bangalore out of danger on Tuesday, SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner cut across lines to appreciate the batting masterclass displayed by the former South Africa captain. Scoring 75 off 42 balls to propel RCB's total to 171 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, AB de Villiers achieved another milestone in his career as he crossed the 5000-run mark in IPL. Quoting the feat on Tuesday, SRH captain David Warner revealed that the Proteas batter is his 'idol' and labelled the RCB star a 'legend'.

Coming on to bat after the quick departure of skipper Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers started off slow. He stitched a significant partnership alongside Rajat Patidar as the duo scored 50 runs together from both ends. After Patidar's dismissal, de Villiers shifted gears to power RCB to a competitive total. In the last over of the game bowled by Marcus Stoinis, Mr 360 went all guns blazing and smacked 23 runs causing a literal sandstorm at the Narendra Modi Stadium leading to an eventual delay in the proceedings.

Prithvi Shaw gets to another milestone

Returning to form after a dismal show in the IPL 2020, young gun Prithvi Shaw has often fired Delhi off to a fiery start this season around. In the previous game, he scored a quickfire half-century before falling to an unfortunate run-out. Shaw has now notched up 1000 IPL runs as he scored the remaining 8 runs in the first few overs itself. As Shaw breached the milestone against RCB, he became the second-youngest player to get to the milestone. Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant was the youngest to achieve the same feat.

Pant wins the toss

Winning the toss in Ahmedabad, Rishabh Pant has opted to field first against Bangalore. The young skipper has brought in Ishant Sharma in place of Ravichandran Ashwin, who has left the IPL 2021 midway. On the other hand, Virat Kohli has made two changes to his playing XI after the defeat against Chennai Super Kings. RCB have brought in Rajat Patidar in place of Navdeep Saini whereas Daniel Sams makes his Bangalore debut.

"Dew is a big factor here. I think it came as early as the first innings. So we got to set a nice foundation, need to have wickets in hand and go hard. We need to keep that intent going. Saini makes way for Rajat Patidar, he will bat at 3 to give us a bit more batting. Daniel Sams replaces Dan Christian," said Kohli at the toss.