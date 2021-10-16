David Warner Hails MS Dhoni For Winning 4th IPL Title; 'What Can You Say About This Man?'

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner has turned to social media to hail MS Dhoni and congratulate him on winning his fourth IPL title with Chennai Super Kings. Warner shared a post on Instagram, where Dhoni can be seen walking past a group of superheroes, who appear to be bowing in front of him in honour. "Congrats to @chennaiipl a great win. What can you say about this man @mahi7781 ?? Unbelievable," Warner wrote in his caption.

CSK vs KKR: IPL Final

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs to win its fourth IPL title. KKR suffered a humiliating collapse as none of their middle-order batters managed to score runs. Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer were the only batters who scored more than 50 runs for KKR. Gill and Iyer were dismissed by Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur respectively. Thakur struck again as he removed Nitish Rana for a duck. Sunil Narine was promoted up the order by his team but failed to fire and was dismissed by Hazlewood for two runs. KKR skipper Eoin Morgan scored 4 off 8 balls before being dismissed by Hazlewood. Dinesh Karthik went for 9 as he was dismissed by Jadeja.

Earlier in the match, CSK posted a mammoth total of 192 runs in 20 overs at the loss of three wickets. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis provided a solid start as they forged yet another 50-run partnership. Gaikwad hit 32 off 27 balls before he was dismissed by Sunil Narine. Du Plessis, on the other hand, scored an impressive half-century as Robin Uthappa joined him in the middle after Gaikwad's dismissal.

Uthappa scored a quickfire 31 off 15 balls before being removed by Narine. Moeen Ali then joined Du Plessis in the middle and finished the innings for CSK with a cameo of 37 off 20 balls. Du Plessis was eventually dismissed by Shivam Mavi off the final ball of the innings. Du Plessis scored 86 off 59 balls, including three sixes and seven boundaries. Lockie Ferguson and Shakib Al Hassan were the most expensive bowlers for KKR as they went for 56 and 33 runs, respectively.

Image: PTI