David Warner Has Salty Response To Danny Morrison's 'Wife' Query After Loss To DC

The David Warner IPL 2021 stint hasn't started as he would have desired. With four defeats and a solitary win in five matches, the Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are languishing at the penultimate position in the IPL 2021 points table. Moreover, the David Warner IPL 2021 form with the bat has also been below par as the Australian has lost his wicket at crucial junctures on numerous occasions.

DC vs SRH highlights: David Warner hits back at Danny Morrison for 'run-out' jibe

On Sunday, Warner was involved in yet another run-out dismissal against Delhi Capitals, his second in five games in the IPL 2021 so far. The southpaw was run-out in the game against Mumbai Indians which led to SRH's downfall while chasing 150 as they fell short by 13 runs. Warner's wicket on Sunday once again resulted in SRH crumbling like a pack of cards as they lost yet another game which was theirs to win.

During the post-match presentation, presenter Danny Morrison jokingly asked Warner if his wife not being in India is the reason behind his frequent run-out dismissals. For the unversed, the David Warner wife name is Candice and she is a renowned marathon runner and a retired Australian professional ironwoman. Warner, who was already visibly irked due to his side's loss, wasn't pleased with Morrison's comments as he shot back at the New Zealander by saying that if the ball goes to a world class fielder, nine out of 10 times any batsman will be run out.

DC vs SRH highlights: Here's the video of David Warner's salty reply

DC vs SRH Super Over

Meanwhile, the DC vs SRH game ended in a tie after the Men in Orange managed to match Delhi's score of 159 riding on the back of a an unbeaten 66 by Kane Williamson. The game was forced into the Super Over. Delhi gave the responsibility of bowling the Super Over to Axar Patel, who was playing his first game of the competition.

The Axar Patel COVID situation had kept him out of the first four games, but the southpaw made a stunning comeback and gave away just seven runs in the DC vs SRH Super Over, besides taking 2 wickets in the match. The SRH management baffled everyone by sending David Warner ahead of Jonny Bairstow and the Australian struggled to get going on a sluggish Chennai wicket. In response, Rashid Khan couldn't defend the target as Pant and Dhawan ensured helped Delhi score the eight runs with the final run coming on the last ball.

