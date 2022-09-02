David Warner Leaves Three-word Comment On Virat Kohli's Viral Post For Wife Anushka Sharma

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of his wife Anushka Sharma. "My world and love," Kohli wrote in the caption of the post, which has garnered more than 2.7 million likes since being shared a few hours ago. Taking to the comment section of the post, Australian cricketer and Kohli's close friend David Warner wrote, "Lucky man mate." Warner's comment has over 30,000 likes and thousands of replies.

Virat Kohli looking to regain form in Asia Cup

Kohli is currently playing for India at the ongoing Asia Cup. He has played two matches in the tournament so far and has scored 94 runs at an average of 94.00 and with a strike rate of just over 134. Kohli is presently the highest run-scorer in the six-team competition courtesy of his knocks of 35 and 59 runs, respectively. The 33-year-old will next be seen in action during India's Super 4 match on September 4.

With his half-century against Hong Kong, Kohli became the second Indian cricketer after Rohit Sharma to score 31 fifties for the country in the shortest format. Kohli, however, is not in his best form for the past couple of years, which has seen his game become a little rusty off late. Kohli has not scored a single century since he reached the three-digit mark against Bangladesh in a pink ball Test match in 2019. Kohli will be eager to regain his full form ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, where his spot in the squad might come under threat if he fails to perform in the series leading up to the marquee event.

Asia Cup 2022

Team India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs to book a spot in the Super 4 of the Asia Cup. It was Rohit's 31st win as skipper in T20Is as he became the second most successful captain for India in the format after MS Dhoni. However, Rohit failed to put up a solid performance on the personal front as he scored just 21 runs against Hong Kong before being dismissed. Rohit has not looked in good form for the past several months and will be hoping to do well in the upcoming matches for India.

Image: Instagram/ViratKohli/AP