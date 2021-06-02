David Warner Literally Has Sleepless Night Watching Broad Bowl To NZ; Gets Ashes Nightmare

The two-match Test series between England and New Zealand commenced on Wednesday with Kane Williamson winning the toss and electing to bat first at the Lord's Cricket Ground. However, Australia's David Warner's sleep got disrupted when English pacer Stuart Broad popped up at his TV screen bowling against New Zealand. Taking a dig at himself, David Warner outlined that it will be better to get some sleep before the Ashes begin.

During the 2019 Ashes, English spearhead Stuart Broad walked all over David Warner. Stuart Broad had dismissed David Warner seven times in 10 innings as the opener managed a mere 95 runs, only passing 11 once. Before the 2019 Ashes, David Warner used to dominate England while averaging 55.28 in 15 Ashes Tests between the end of the 2013 Ashes and the start of the 2019 series, with three hundreds and 10 fifties, and Stuart Broad had previously found bowling at him a challenge.

David Warner takes a dig at himself after watching Stuart Broad bowl against NZ

David Warner on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle and shared a photo of his TV screen in which Stuart Broad is bowling. The picture is of England vs New Zealand first Test when Stuart Broad was bowling. Sharing the photo of Stuart Broad, David Warner wrote that he was trying to get sleep but then Stuart Broad pops up on his TV screen adding that he should get some sleep before the Ashes start. David Warner on his Twitter wrote:

Trying to get some sleep here in Aus but this bloke pops up on my tv screen!! Few months to get some sleep before the Ashes down under 😂😂 #ashes #cricket pic.twitter.com/hEOTCzbiD4 — David Warner (@davidwarner31) June 2, 2021

Ashes 2021 Schedule

As per Ashes 2021 schedule, the high-profile series against Joe Root's men will commence with the first Test at The Gabba on December 8-12. The remaining four Tests will be played at the Adelaide Oval (December 16-20), Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30), Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9), and Perth Stadium (January 14-18). Notably, this will be the first instance in 26 years that the Ashes finale will not be hosted by the iconic SCG, a ground which has seen many Australian captain win the Ashes on home soil such as Ian Chappell, Steve Waugh, Steve Smith and Ricky Ponting.

Ashes 2021 will be followed by a short limited-overs assignment against New Zealand which comprises three ODIs and a solitary T20I. The three ODIs will be played at the Perth Stadium, Blunstone Arena and SCG on January 30, February 2 and 5 respectively. The one-off T20I will be played on February 8 at the Mauka Oval.

(Image Credits: @ICC/Twitter/@davidwarner31/@CricketAustralia)