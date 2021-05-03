David Warner Loses Another Top IPL Honour, This Time To KL Rahul And Here Is How

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner has witnessed a drastic turnaround in his fortunes in a matter of days. After being stripped of the franchise's captaincy on Saturday, the southpaw was left out of SRH's playing XI on Sunday for the game against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Kane Williamson replaced Warner as SRH's new skipper. However, the untimely decision didn't pay dividends as the Kane Williamson-led SRH were trounced by RR by a huge margin of 55 runs and the Men in Orange are now languishing at the bottom in the IPL 2021 points table with six defeats and a solitary win.

Meanwhile, Warner's torrid time continued as he lost a top IPL honour to KL Rahul. The Punjab Kings skipper scored an unbeaten 91(57) against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 26 of the IPL 2021. In doing so, Rahul beat Warner to become the player to score most runs in a stretch against a team without being dismissed in the IPL. The right-hander has scored 284 runs against RCB (132*, 61* and 91*) without being dismissed.

Previously, Warner held this record as he had scored 238 runs without being dismissed even once against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions. The Australian had played knocks of 93*, 76*, 69*. KL Rahul had an opportunity to extend his record in the reverse fixture between the two sides, however, it looks unlikely as he has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and is set to miss PBKS' next few matches. PBKS and RCB will face each other on Thursday, May 6 in Ahmedabad.

KL Rahul IPL 2021 season

The KL Rahul IPL 2021 stint got off to a scintillating start. The PBKS skipper led the Orange Cap race for a major part of the first half of IPL 2021. However, after missing out on his side's game against Rajasthan on Sunday, Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan overtook him. Rahul has scored 331 runs in 7 games at a stunning average of 66.20 and his absence is a massive blow to the franchise.

The KL Rahul injury news is bound to worry the PBKS think tank as the opening batter has the most prolific run-scorer for the franchise this season. The elegant batsman has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and as a result, he will be on the sidelines for the upcoming few fixtures. The right-hander was transferred to a hospital in Mumbai where he will undergo surgery as a part of his medical treatment. Due to the KL Rahul injury, it is unlikely that the player will make a comeback into the competition after being surgically operated on. Mayank Agarwal will lead PBKS in Rahul's absence.

