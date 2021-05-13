David Warner Loves His Mustache In Daughter Indi's School Project; Wife Flags 'concern'

Australia's opening batsman David Warner who is currently serving his 14-days quarantine period along with the remaining Australian contingent in the Maldives following the suspension of IPL 2021, shared the first school project of his daughter Indi. Warner on his Instagram shared a picture of Indi's first school project and called her daughter 'very creative' for outlining his mustache in her project.

Indi painted a picture of 'her favourite place Coogee Rockpool'. The painting features David Warner her wife Candice Warner along with Indi and Isla. Warner shared the picture on his Instagram and wrote:

However, Warner's better half could not control her laughter when she outlined that her daughter Indi has kept her sister Isla in the swimming pool. Candice on the post wrote, "I’m a little concerned for Isla’s safety in that pool on her own" with laughing emoji.

David Warner in IPL 2021

One of the highest run-getter overseas batsmen, David Warner had a horrific time in the IPL 2021. As he was not only stripped from the captainship role of the SunRisers Hyderabad but also he was dropped from the playing XI. In the six matches played in IPL 2021, Warner scored 193 runs with an average of 32.16 and a strike rate of 110. As per IPL's official website, David Warner's strike rate in IPL 2021 has been the worst with respect to the other season he has played.

Following the dismal performance, David Warner was stripped from the captainship and it was handed over to New Zealand's stalwart Kane Williamson. However, Williamson was not able to change the fortune of the SunRisers as they lost their next game, too, at the hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 55 runs.

