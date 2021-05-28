David Warner Makes Strong Case For SRH Retention In Romantic Way, Fans Explode

Considering his exploits in white-ball cricket, Australia's swashbuckling opening batsman David Warner is considered a top attraction in the Indian Premier League. Having thrived as the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) side in the cash-rich league, the 34-year-old enjoys a tremendous fan following in the country. Moreover, he has often ensured that he builds a strong connection with the Hyderabad-based franchise fans by using their local language Telegu in his social media posts.

David Warner mesmerises fans with a romantic post for his wife

David Warner has successfully used his social media accounts to stay connected with his loyal fanbase. The player has over 6.3 million followers on the image and video sharing platform Instagram and he has often wowed them with his entertaining updates. The veteran batsman on yet another occasion caught the attention of his followers by sharing a message hi Telegu for his wife Candice Warner.

The champion cricketer recently shared a digital painting where he was seen carrying Candice Warner in his arms. While his followers found the photograph adorable, he went one step ahead by putting a Telegu caption. The southpaw's caption read 'Nēnu ninnu prēmistunnānu', which is a Telegu translation of 'I love you'.

David Warner IPL 2021 journey

The opening batter struggled to lead from the front, with his batting form also taking a hit in the IPL 2021. While the star batsman managed to score two half-centuries in the league, many fans believe that he did not perform to his potential in his six appearances. He could score 193 runs at an average of 32.16, and an ordinary strike rate of 110.28. The David Warner IPL 2021 stint proved to be an underwhelming one for him and he will be keen to make a strong comeback in the flagship T20 competition.

Moreover, the 2016 IPL winning captain also lost his captaincy as he was replaced by Kane Williamson after six matches as the SRH team failed to win matches consistently in the season. While he handed over the captaincy reins to Kane Williamson, he also was unable to retain his place in the playing eleven as well in the subsequent fixture.

Warner's unceremonious exit came in as a rude shock for the SRH team fans and they even threatened to drop social media support unless the star player was reinstated in the side. Many experts also speculated that fans might have seen the last of Warner in SRH colours. However, considering the strong association he shares with the fans and the franchise, it is expected that he could decide to persist with SRH in the coming seasons as well.

Image source: David Warner Instagram