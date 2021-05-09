David Warner, Michael Slater Break Silence On Reports Of Alleged 'brawl' In A Maldives Bar

As Australian players huddle up in Maldives post the suspension of IPL 2021 awaiting return to Australia, rumour mills were set abuzz reporting a physical altercation between Star batsman David Warner and former opener-turned-commentator Michael Slater at a bar in Maldives.

Strongly denying the report published by The Daily Telegraph, Slater affirmed his friendship with Warner saying that there were 'zero chances' of a fight between them. “There is absolutely nothing to the rumour mill Buzz. Davie and I are great mates and absolutely zero chance of (having) a fight,” foxsports.com.au quoted Michael Slater's text message to senior journalist Phil Rothfield.

Former SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Warner also denied the rumours stating that nothing had happened between them. "There has been no drama. I don’t know where you get these things from. Unless you were here and have got concrete evidence you can’t write anything. Nothing happened,” David Warner stated.

IPL 2021 suspended

After the postponement of IPL 2021 keeping in mind the Coronavirus situation in India, Australian players were asked to quarantine in Maldives with the Scott Morrison government imposing a ban on all flights from India to Australia. With the suspension in place till May 15, Australian players, coaches, match officials, and commentators are currently in Maldives with several including Slater calling the travel ban a 'disgrace'. However, Cricket Australia and the ACA have announced that they will not be seeking an exemption for the IPL players from the Australian government.

Cricket Australia's official Twitter handle posted a statement where they confirmed Australian members' transportation from India saying, "Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association can confirm that Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives. The Australians will remain in the Maldives until the conclusion of the travel pause pertaining to flights from India to Australia. As previously stated, CA and the ACA are not seeking an exemption from the Australian Government."

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.