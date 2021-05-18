David Warner Misses SunRisers Hyderabad Fans, Posts Heartfelt Message From Quarantine

David Warner may no longer be the skipper of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL, but his heart still beats for the Orange Army, which has given him so much love and appreciation over the years. Warner, who is currently quarantining at a hotel in Sydney, took to social media on Tuesday to post a heartfelt message for SRH fans, two weeks after the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed. Warner shared a beautiful video of SRH fans cheering for the Men in Orange at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the home ground of the franchise, where it last played a game in 2019.

With the video, the Australian batting powerhouse also posted a message, urging fans to stay safe and wear masks at all times. "Miss all the fans, stay safe mask up," Warner wrote in his post on Instagram. Earlier, Warner also shared a video of cyclone Tauktae making landfall in Mumbai. In the post, Warner urges everyone to stay at home and stay safe. The Australian player, known for his entertaining social media posts, is one of the most loved foreign cricketers in India. Warner, too, has shown his love for the country and its people on several occasions, often posting India-related content on his social media handles.

Warner in IPL 2021

Meanwhile, Warner had an abysmal IPL season this year as not only his team SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) slid to the bottom of the points table, but he was also removed as captain of the franchise. Kane Williamson replaced David Warner as the new skipper in the penultimate game of IPL 2021, which was played between SRH and Rajasthan Royals. Williamson has prior experience of captaining an IPL franchise as he was also the leader of the Orange Army in 2018 when the side had reached the final of the tournament. However, it was under Warner's captaincy when SRH had won its maiden IPL title in 2016, which led to split reactions on social media as fans were unaccepting of the decision.

Warner, who is arguably the best overseas batsman to have ever graced the Indian Premier League, was even dropped from the playing XI in SRH's game against RR, which turned out to be one of the last matches of IPL 2021 before the postponement. The change in captaincy did not bring any immediate result for SRH as they lost to Rajasthan Royals by a whopping 55 runs. Media reports suggest that SRH will release David Warner prior to the mega-auction next year, where a bidding war for the Australian superstar is highly likely as teams would be dying to get a player of his caliber.

(Image Credit: PTI)

