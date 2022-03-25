David Warner Mocks Hassan Ali With His Own Celebration As Australia Thrash Pakistan; WATCH

After two disappointing draws in the Australia vs Pakistan Test series, the Aussies won the final match by a staggering margin of 115 runs to clinch the three-game series 1-0. While Australia dominated the match with both bat and ball, there were other instances during the Test that took netizens by surprise. Star Australian opener David Warner was seen mocking the celebration of Pakistani players after they were dismissed.

David Warner copies Hasan Ali's celebration in epic fashion

Pakistan batter Hasan Ali was beaten all ends up by Nathon Lyon, who bowled a beautiful delivery that clipped the leg stump. Following Ali's dismissal, David Warner mocked the batter by celebrating in Ali's own 'generator' fashion. He began by clapping in front of Ali before he threw his arms up in the air to celebrate the wicket.

But that was far from the end of Warner's celebrations as he then also mocked Shaheen Shah Afridi by copying his celebration to rub further salt into the wounds of Pakistan. Afridi too was dismissed by Lyon, who went on to pick up another five-wicket haul to help Australia register a dominating win.

PAK vs AUS: Australia beat Pakistan by 115 runs to clinch series

Pakistan, who were hosting Australia after 24 long years, were no match for the Aussies, who registered a commanding 115 run win to clinch the three-match series 1-0. After putting up 391 runs on the board in the first innings after some brilliant batting from Usman Khawaja (91), Steve Smith (59), Cameron Green (79) and Alex Carey (67), Australia dismissed Pakistan for just 268 runs in the first innings. Captain Pat Cummins took a five-wicket haul with fellow pacer Mitchell Starc contributing with four wickets.

Australia continued their dominance in the second innings as they scored 227 runs for the loss of just three wickets before they declared their innings. Khawaja once again made the highest contribution (104) after he scored a fantastic century. In response, Pakistan was dismissed for just 235 runs, with opener Imam-ul-Haq (70) and captain Babar Azam (55) being the only two batters who ended with meaningful contributions.