David Warner Morphs Into Popular Indian Film Actor, Fans Take Guesses: WATCH

Despite being ruled out from the India vs Australia 1st Test, Australia's David Warner is leaving no stones unturned in entertaining his fans. The player has gained immense popularity, especially in India for his social media activities. Known for swapping his face with Indian actors in a series of funny videos, the Southpaw has now surprised his fans by morphing his face into one of India's biggest movie stars.

David Warner turns himself into an Indian film actor once again

The Australian opening batsman, who also captains the Hyderabad team in the Indian Premier League, seems to be fascinated with the Indian film industry. In the past, the cricketer has swapped his faces with several top actors of the country and has received massive appreciation. David Warner recently completed 5 million followers on Instagram, which indicates the 34-year-old enjoys an enviable fanbase on the platform. David Warner's adorable daughters also feature regularly on the cricketer's account.

David Warner once again took to his Instagram account to share a video where he transformed himself into one of India's most popular actors. He also challenged his fans to guess the film actor. However, his followers were quick to identify the star considering his tremendous popularity in the nation.

David Warner injury:

The star cricketer suffered a groin strain in the second ODI against India and has not taken the field since then. Speaking to the Australian sports radio network SEN, the left-handed batsman has revealed that it was devastating to miss the opening contest of a crucial series. The player had also hinted that he is hoping to prove his fitness and return to the side for the Boxing Day clash. Even the fans were left disappointed after news of David Warner's injury broke out, and even the team management had to go back to their drawing boards to find a suitable replacement for him at the top of the order.

India vs Australia live: India vs Australia 1st Test

Virat Kohli won the toss at the Adelaide Oval and elected to bat first. India did not have an ideal start in the match and lost both their openers early. Skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara toiled hard and stitched a stellar 50-run partnership. At the time of writing this report, India are 140/3, with Virat Kohli (54) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) looking confident at the crease. Fans in India can catch India vs Australia live telecast on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). The live streaming of the match will also be made available on the SonyLIV app.

