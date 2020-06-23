David Warner Opens Up About Striking 'similarity' Between Him And Virat Kohli

Australian opening batsman David Warner recently compared himself with Indian captain Virat Kohli. In an interview with India Today, the dynamic opener talked about how he likes “getting into a battle” and also spoke about the prospects of India’s tour to Australia later this year. David Warner praised Virat Kohli for his aggressive on-field approach and how he likes to have a go at the opponents.

David Warner praises Virat Kohli, says both thrive to perform

David Warner says that he thrives to perform when the people are going at him on the field. He admitted to getting into battle and compared Virat Kohli for having the same sporting attributes. David Warner claims that if anyone tries to instigate Kohli even a little bit, the Indian captain retaliates back even harder. Warner was of the opinion that there is no point in actually trying to “poke the bear” because Virat Kohli simply fires up with the bat even more.

The Australian cricketer also expressed his excitement for the proposed India’s tour ‘Down Under’ later this year. As per a schedule churned out by Cricket Australia, Virat Kohli and co. are set to play a four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series between December and January. David Warner described the series as a “much-anticipated” one and he is excited to be a part of it. He praised the previous Indian touring party, also led by Virat Kohli during 2018-19 tour, for winning the series in Australia.

David Warner and talismanic Australian batsman Steve Smith were not part of the Australian line-up during their 2018-19 home series against India. The two cricketers were serving their respective 12-month for their involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering controversy during that period. Since both David Warner and his compatriot Steve Smith are expected to play against India this time around, the opener said their bowlers will like to target the strong Indian batting line-up.

David Warner and Virat Kohli in the IPL 2020

Both David Warner and Virat Kohli are scheduled to represent their respective franchises in the now-postponed Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, originally intended to launch on March 29. While Warner leads Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Indian batting icon is the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore side. Several recent reports indicate that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering measures to organise IPL 2020 sometime later this year.

David Warner Tik Tok

Amidst the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus, David Warner is now homebound due to the safety measures imposed by the Australian government. Without any cricketing action on offer, Warner joined TikTok where he frequently shares videos with his wife Candice along with their three daughters.

The latest David Warner TikTok video: Watch

Image credits: IPLT20.COM