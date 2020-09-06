David Warner Out For A Duck 1st Time In 8 Yrs In T20 As England Get Off To A Fiery Start

Coming off a dramatic defeat in the first T20, the Aussies had a terrible start in the second T20 at Southampton as England bagged two quick wickets in the first two overs itself. Jofra Archer got stellar batsman David Warner's wicket in the first over itself and sent him back for a duck. Interestingly, Archer accounted for Warner's first T20I duck in eight long years and 49 innings.

Soon after Warner's departure, Mark Wood punctured the Australian top-order as he accounted for Alex Carey - who had been promoted up the order. Wood bowled a quick length ball which just tickled off Carey's bat and fell right into Buttler's gloves. However, the English side landed another blow as skipper Eoin Morgan ran Steve Smith out in the fifth over. The Australian talisman couldn't manage to get across after punching it towards mid-on and was defeated by Morgan's speed and accuracy.

Here's how netizens reacted to Aussies' collapse:

England drew first blood in the three-match series against Australia as they defeated the visitors by two runs in a Twenty20 thriller that went down to the final ball on Friday. Chasing 163 to win at the empty Rose Bowl, Australia collapsed from 124-1 after 14 overs to fall short on 160-6 in its first match of international cricket in six months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia was handed a brilliant start to the chase as Aaron Finch (46) and David Warner (58) shared a 98-run opening stand. Things started going downhill, though, after the loss of Steven Smith for 18 to make it 124-2 and Glenn Maxwell four balls later for 1, both falling to Adil Rashid. The top-ranked Australians hadn't played since mid-March when their scheduled ODI series against New Zealand was abandoned.

