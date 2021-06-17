David Warner, Pat Cummins Amongst Players Warned By Australian Chief Selector

The Australian team will tour to West Indies and Bangladesh for white-ball matches, but without several prominent players joining them for the assignments. The likes of David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Marcus Stoinins, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson and Daniel Sams have confirmed their unavailability for the upcoming tours. This could be a major point of concern for the Australian selectors as the upcoming limited-overs fixtures hold utmost importance in terms of their preparations for World T20. Trevor Hohns, the team's chief selector, recently shared his take on the recent developments.

Australian chief selector warns David Warner and Pat Cummins

With a number of first-choice players backing out from Australia's upcoming tour of West Indies and Bangladesh, the 15-member Aussie squad features several names who have been recalled into the side like Dan Christian, Mitchell Marsh, along with uncapped speedster Wes Agar. After naming the squad, Trevor Hohns revealed how the latest proceedings could have an impact on their plans for the impending T20 World Cup 2021. He hinted that this could be a significant opportunity for the players to shine in the absence of the mainstays.

According to cricket.com.au, Hohns admitted to being disappointed with players pulling out from the upcoming assignments, however, he also assured that he respects their decision. He warned the seven players though that their absence gives an opportunity for newer players to make their mark and cement their places in the team on a regular basis, which could affect their selection ahead of the World Cup and the Australian home summer. Moreover, with the Australian team also planning to take part in a tri-series involving West Indies and Afghanistan ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021, Hohns pointed out that he expects the players to give preference to their national duties over their Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) commitments.

It is worth mentioning that the seven players were a part of the IPL 2021. While Kane Richardson departed for Australia while the tournament was going on, the rest of the members were stranded in India after the league's postponement because of Australia's travel ban for all travellers flying in from India. The Aussie cohort had to take refuge in the Maldives before flying to their respective homes. Their extended time in bio-bubble and multiple quarantine routines may have played role in them opting out.

Australia squad for West Indies 2021

The National Selection panel has named the 18-player squad for the Qantas Australian men's white ball tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh.



Full release: https://t.co/pAV9fr7drd pic.twitter.com/JAGMYQrOy9 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) June 16, 2021

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha

Image source: David Warner / Pat Cummins / Instagram