David Warner Pens Emotional Message For SRH 'brother'; 'Will Miss Breakfast Time With You'

Australia's David Warner penned an emotional message for Kane Williamson as the duo won't be able to play together for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Warner played seven seasons for the Orange Army before being released by the franchise ahead of the mega auction.

Warner is now set to play for the Delhi Capitals (DC), led by Rishabh Pant, in the upcoming IPL edition. Warner, in the meantime, shared a picture with Williamson on his Instagram handle and said that he'd miss playing cricket with the New Zealand skipper. Williamson is also the skipper of the Sunrisers in the cash-rich and prestigious IPL.

Warner took to Instagram and wrote, "Going to miss my breakfast time with the Williamson’s and I will miss playing cricket with you brother!!"

Warner had a memorable time at the Sunrisers as he scored tons and tons of runs for them. He also won the Orange Cap quite a few times and led them to glory in the 2016 edition of the IPL. In 2016, SRH beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the final at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Warner to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022

He recently became the Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup 2021 in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Warner registered for the IPL mega auction at a base price of INR 2 crore. The Capitals started the bidding after which the Chennai Super Kings joined.

At INR 5 crores, the Mumbai Indians (MI) made an entry while the Super Kings backed out. In the end, the Mumbai Indians threw in the towel and the Capitals secured Warner's services. Warner is most likely to open the batting with Prithvi Shaw in the upcoming edition of the league.

Warner didn't have a great time with SRH last season. He couldn't score a lot of runs and the Sunrisers weren't winning games as well. Thereafter, the SRH management sacked him as the skipper and gave the role to Williamson.

Later, during the UAE leg of the IPL 2021, Warner was also removed from the playing eleven. Later, SRH retained Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik before the mega auction. Last season, they finished at the bottom of the points table.