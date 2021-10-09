David Warner Pens Emotional Response After Kane Williamson Shares SRH Team Pic Without Him

On Saturday, David Warner took to Instagram to express his sadness and pain to Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Kane Williamson. Warner wrote in the comment section of a post shared by Williamson, lamenting his omission from the squad photo that the Kiwi skipper had uploaded to commemorate the completion of his IPL season. "No pic with me in there thought we were so tight," Warner wrote with a pair of crying face emojis. Warner was replaced as SRH captain earlier this year by New Zealand star Kane Williamson, who took over the reign after a series of poor performances by the side in IPL 2021.

Williamson shared two team photographs on Instagram to mark the end of his IPL campaign. David Warner was quick to notice that he was missing from both photos, and he used the comment section to remind Williamson of his absence. ' tough season with plenty of lessons. Always a pleasure playing with these guys. A special mention to the team, the staff, and especially the fans #orangearmy," Williamson captioned the post.

Warner's performance for SRH in IPL

Warner has scored more than 4,000 runs for SRH, since joining the squad in 2014. Under his captaincy, SRH won their maiden IPL title in 2016, where Warner amassed a total of 848 runs from 17 matches. Although this is the first time ever in his seven seasons for the club that Warner has scored less than 500 runs in IPL, the SRH management decided to drop him from the playing XI after only a couple of poor games. However, experts believe that there is more to the story than Warner's poor form in IPL 2021.

Warner is arguably the best batter to have ever played in the IPL, which also reflects in the record books, where he is the only player with a better average and strike rate than all other highest run-scorers in the league. However, in the 2021 season, the Australian opener has scored only 195 runs out of eight games for the franchise. Warner is expected to join another franchise next year as two more teams will be included to make the IPL a 10-team affair.

Image: BCCI

