David Warner Pokes Fun At Chris Gayle For Sharing Pic With Toy Car In Maldives; See Post

Australian cricketer, David Warner took to his official Instagram handle to poke fun at West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives. On Saturday, Gayle shared a picture of himself posing in front of a toy car at his Maldives hotel. In the post, Gayle could be seen standing in front of a Mini Cooper meant for kids. "Imma pull up baby..." Gayle captioned the post. Warner responded in the comments section, saying, "Looks like my type of car".

The Aussie batsman himself was at the island a few days ago before he was flown back to Australia in a BCCI chartered flight. Warner, along with the rest of the Australian contingent, was flown back after the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was called off over breach of multiple bio-secure bubbles. Meanwhile, Gayle is continuing his vacation in the Maldives, where he arrived after the postponement of IPL 2021. Gayle has been regularly sharing updates with his followers on social media, where he keeps teasing them with pictures from his holiday.

IPL 2021

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended after several players and support staff across different bio-bubbles tested positive for COVID-19. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was one of the first camps to report COVID-19 infections as two of their key Indian players returned positive results prior to their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The BCCI initially postponed the particular match between KKR and RCB but after other franchises started reporting more cases, the governing council decided to suspend the league until further notice.

The BCCI is currently working to find an available window to conduct the remainder of the tournament. As per media reports, the remainder of the season will likely be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the previous edition of the tournament was also organised. However, it is going to be hard for the BCCI to find a window without affecting the ICC's Future Tour Programme (FTP).

(Image Credit: PTI/AP)