David Warner Posts Emotional Picture With Daughters Before Leaving Australia For IPL 2021

With IPL 2021 set to kickstart in a week’s time, several international stars are leaving their countries to depart for India. David Warner, the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, posted an emotional picture with his daughters before leaving Australia. The 14th season of the IPL begins on April 9.

David Warner Instagram: David Warner daughters

Even though international sportspeople are well experienced in travelling to other countries for long periods of time, it is still hard for them to leave their family behind, especially when they have children. David Warner posted an emotional picture on his Instagram handle with his two daughters before he departed for India. The Australian opening batsman captioned the picture, "Dinner with my gorgeous girls before I leave and unfortunately Isla could not stay awake. #family #love #sisters #wifey @candywarner1."

IPl 2021 schedule: SRH schedule IPL 2021

As per the SRH schedule IPL 2021, the SRH team will play their first five matches in Chennai. Their opening game is against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11 followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 14. Both matches are scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

After an impressive performance last season, SRH will hope for an even better season this year. Last season, the David Warner led side impressed many when they finished in the top four. They lost to eventual champions Mumbai Indians in the eliminator.

SRH team for IPL 2021

SRH players retained: David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T. Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

SRH players bought at IPL auction 2021: Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

IPL 2021 schedule

The much-awaited 14th season of the IPL begins on April 9 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Fifty-six league matches will be played across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata before the playoffs and final in Ahmedabad. With limited cities hosting IPL 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all matches will be played at neutral venues.

All teams will play at four out of six venues during the league stages. 11 doubleheaders have been scheduled for the marquee tournament. The entire IPL 2021 schedule is given below.