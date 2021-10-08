David Warner Posts Farewell Note For SRH Fans After Being Excluded From Playing XI Vs MI

Australia's opening batsman David Warner on Friday penned down a farewell note for the Hyderabad fans after he was not included in the playing XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the last league match of IPL 2021. David Warner was dropped from the playing XI of the Sunrisers Hyderabad after he failed to score in the first two matches of the second leg of the IPL 2021 in UAE. In fact, Warner was not brought to the stadium with the team due to which he came to watch the SRH match from the stands.

David Warner's farewell note comes as an indication that he will not be retained by the SRH in the mega-auction for the IPL 2022. IPL franchises will go for a mega-auction and the BCCI has planned to include two more teams into the tournament due to which retention policy might change. Warner on his Instagram expressed gratitude to his fans for their support over the years adding that he and his family will 'miss you all'.

Warner last played for SRH against the Punjab Kings in match 37 of the IPL 2021 in which he was dismissed on 2. Before PBKS, Warner played against Delhi Capitals in which he was dismissed on 0. Warner has been going through a lean patch in terms of batting in the ongoing IPL 2021. In the 8 matches of IPL 2021, Warner has scored a total of 195 runs with an average of 24.37.

Fans 'disheartened' as Warner did not play farewell match from SRH

What happened with David Warner?

It is pertinent to mention here that SRH team management relieved David Warner from the captaincy role during the first leg of IPL 2021. The change in leadership came at a time when SRH were at the bottom of the IPL 2021 table (phased 1) and had won only one match out of the 6 played.

Warner is the most prolific overseas player in the IPL. He has more runs than any other foreign player who has played in the IPL. Warner also has the best average amongst the highest run-scorers in the IPL, including both Indian and overseas players. Warner captained SRH for four and a half years and led the side to its maiden IPL title in 2016. Warner remained the top scorer for SRH in every season he played since 2015, except for the one currently underway in the UAE. The Australian batting powerhouse has already hinted at leaving the franchise ahead of the next mega auction but has said that Hyderabad will always remain in his heart.

