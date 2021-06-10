David Warner Posts Strong, Heartfelt Message On Instagram For Wife Candice

Australian batsman David Warner was last seen by the fans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. After the league was postponed on May 4, the Australian contingent in the IPL, including David Warner, had to wait for a long time before they could reunite with their families back home. The Australian contingent arrived safely in Sydney through charter flights and the players are taking the opportunity to spend quality time with their family.

David Warner Instagram post dedicated to his wife

After reuniting with his family, David Warner has recently posted a heartfelt message for his wife Candice Warner through Instagram. Warner took to Instagram on Thursday to post a picture with his wife while writing in the caption that there was nothing better than spending time with his wife. While addressing his wife Candice Warner as extraordinary, he also wrote that family is everything to him.

David Warner's Instagram message ended with Warner saying that he is a very proud husband and he and his girls love Candice Warner. Candice Warner took this opportunity to reply back by thanking the Australian batsman for his message while writing that she loved having him home. Warner has been regularly spending quality time with his family after returning home which is also evident from his social media posts.

David Warner wife reveals how they got together

David Warner wife, Candice Warner is a retired professional Ironwoman, athlete and supermodel. She has also featured in the popular reality TV show “SAS: Who Dares Wins”. The story of how Warner met his wife is very interesting and it was through Twitter that the couple started developing their connection. David Warner's wife had previously revealed that she wasn’t interested in the Australian batsman at all. However, she later revealed that she saw him on television (Foxtel) once in 2013 and that's when she messaged him on Twitter. Candice added that after the initial message, they just started chatting and it went from there.

David Warner marriage with his beloved wife

Things escalated quickly and Candice Warner gave birth to the couple's first daughter, Ivy Mae in September 2014. The two tied the knot in the following year and the David Warner marriage took place in April 2015 in a lavish ceremony in Nowra on the NSW. David and Candice Warner have three daughters, Ivy Mae Warner (born in 2014), Indi Rae (2016) and Isla Rose (2019).

Image Source: Candice Warner Instagram