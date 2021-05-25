David Warner Reacts To SRH Fan Making Cartoons Of Him And Kane Williamson; See Picture

Australian opener David Warner is one of the most explosive batsmen in the world, as well as, a fierce competitor. However, the southpaw is a jovial character off the field and the testament to his jolly nature are his social media activities. Moreover, Warner is also an extremely secure person, proof of which was on display on Monday as he shared a fan-made artwork of him and Kane Williamson.

David Warner posts fanmade cartoon versions of himself and Kane Williamson

It is worth mentioning that David Warner was recently stripped off Sunrisers Hyderabad's captaincy in favour of Kane Williamson, which is why it wouldn't be a surprise if the Australian felt some animosity towards the New Zealander. On the contrary, Warner hasn't been affected at all by Williamson's appointment as captain of SRH. During their quarantine in the Maldives, both SRH players were seen playing basketball and enjoying themselves together.

On Monday, Warner took to Instagram and shared cartoon versions of him and Williamson which was made by a fan. The former SRH captain was left in splits as he uploaded the same on his Instagram story. Here's a look at the picture.

SRH IPL 2021 campaign

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disastrous IPL 2021 campaign as they finished at the bottom in the IPL 2021 points table before the tournament was abruptly suspended midway due to COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. Out of the seven matches they played, SRH lost six and won a solitary game. Moreover, after the sixth match, the SRH management also sacked David Warner from captaincy and handed it over to Kane Williamson, a move that faced a lot of criticism from the IPL fans.

Meanwhile, Williamson is gearing up for the two-match England vs New Zealand Test series. The England vs New Zealand test series will commence with the first test on June 2 at the Lord's in London followed by the second Test on June 10 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Williamson will then lead the New Zealand squad for WTC Final which will be played from June 18-22 in Southampton. The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners.

New Zealand squad for WTC Final

Kane Williamson (Captain), BJ Watling (Wicket-keeper), Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryll Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Young.

