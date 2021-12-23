David Warner Responds To Die-hard Indian Fan On Twitter, Says 'sorry' For Late Reply

Australian cricketer, David Warner, took to Twitter to respond to a die-hard Indian fan who kept on tweeting for 27 days straight until he managed to get David Warner's attention and reply.

"Day 27 of tweeting until @davidwarner31 replies," the fan, Vedanthi Harish Kumar, wrote. David Warner responded to the fan and tweeted, "Sorry how are you".

Sorry how are you https://t.co/JvjnPjtfgw — David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 23, 2021

Warner is currently on national duty and is in action in the ongoing Ashes series against England, where his side leads 2-0. The left-handed batter was close to scoring centuries twice but missed out.

In the first Ashes Test, played at The Gabba in Brisbane, David Warner scored 94 runs off 176 balls and did not bat in the second innings as he was facing a niggle. Australia went on to win the match by nine wickets. As for the second Ashes Test (pink-ball Test) at Adelaide Oval, he once again came close but got out on 95 runs off 167 deliveries, In the second innings, he scored 13. Australia went on to win the match by 275 runs.

Ashes 2021: Scott Boland added to Australia squad for third Ashes Test

Meanwhile. Australia has added Scott Boland for the third Ashes Test as an additional bowling option. The pacer has been training with the team and will serve as a cover for the recovering Aussie pacers. Josh Hazelwood was ruled out of the last Test and is recovering. He is set to miss the 3rd Test as well.

On the other hand, Pat Cummins is back after missing the last game for coming in close contact with a COVID positive member. Mitchel Starc, too, was seen twinging in pain while batting at the 2nd Australian innings in the 2nd Test.

Speaking about Scott Boland's addition, Australia coach Justin Langer told Espncricinfo, "It's more precautionary than anything else. That said, he's a terrific bowler, and he's had an awesome domestic couple of years. If he gets the opportunity like Michael Neser last game, he will certainly deserve that."

Australia squad for third Ashes Test:

Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith (VC), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

(Image: AP)