David Warner Responds To His Snub From Suryakumar Yadav's All-time IPL XI

Australian batting powerhouse David Warner, who is one of the most prolific players in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has voiced his opinion after Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav left him out from his all-time IPL XI. Warner, who is the most successful foreign player in the cash-rich league, couldn't believe that Suryakumar Yadav left him out from his all-time IPL XI's list. The Maharashtra cricketer had picked his all-time IPL XI while speaking to Cricbuzz earlier this week. Other notable names who missed out on Yadav's list were former India skipper MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and explosive batsman Chris Gayle.

SKY's all-time IPL XI

Suryakumar Yadav was asked to pick his all-time IPL XI by commentator Harsha Bhogle, who told him that he can only include four Mumbai Indians players, including himself, in the list. Yadav picked Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler as his openers, Virat Kohli for the number three spot followed by him and AB de Villers. Yadav named Hardik Pandya and Andre Russell as his bowling all-rounders, while he chose Ravindra Jadeja and Rashid Khan as two spinners. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were picked by Yadav as his fast-bowling options.

Can’t believe he’s left me out 😂😂 https://t.co/6tTOFruMiR — David Warner (@davidwarner31) July 10, 2021

However, it appears that the list has not gone over well with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman David Warner, who resorted to social media to jokingly mock Yadav's IPL XI. "Can’t believe he’s left me out," Warner wrote along with two laughing emoticons. Warner is the highest run-scorer in the IPL amongst foreign players and second-highest overall after Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Warner has been consistently getting runs for his franchise ever since he made his debut in the premier T20 competition in 2009.

The 34-year-old cricketer has been with Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2014 and had helped the franchise win its maiden IPL title back in 2016 as captain of the side. Warner was recently replaced by Kane Williamson as captain of SRH following back-to-back defeats in the first half of IPL 2021.

(Image Credit: PTI)

