David Warner Returns With Hilarious Indian Actor Videos, Fans Urge Him For Bollywood Role

Australian cricketer David Warner is one of the most explosive batsmen in the world, as well as, a fierce competitor. However, the southpaw is a jovial character off the field and the testament to his jolly nature are his social media activities. Warner keeps on entertaining his fans with hilarious fae-swap and dancing videos.

David Warner entertains fans by hilariously swapping face with actor Dhanush

The dynamic batsman was at it once again as he swapped his face with South film star, Dhanush on one of the actor's popular songs. Warner took to Instagram and uploaded a video of him dancing on the Dhanush actor’s famous song 'Rowdy Baby'. He captioned the post, "Back by popular demand name it please @dhanushkraja #smile #heisbetter #iwish #maari2 @saipallavi.senthamarai".

As expected, Warner's video left fans in splits. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the cricketer and asked him to try his hands at acting in Indian movies. Here's a look at a few reactions.

David Warner IPL 2021 stint

Warner had an abysmal IPL season this year as not only his team SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) slid to the bottom of the points table, but he was also removed as captain of the franchise. Kane Williamson replaced David Warner as the new skipper in the penultimate game of IPL 2021, which was played between SRH and Rajasthan Royals. Williamson has prior experience of captaining an IPL franchise as he was also the leader of the Orange Army in 2018 when the side had reached the final of the tournament. However, it was under Warner's captaincy when SRH had won its maiden IPL title in 2016, which led to split reactions on social media as fans were unaccepting of the decision.

Warner, who is arguably the best overseas batsman to have ever graced the Indian Premier League, was even dropped from the playing XI in SRH's game against RR, which turned out to be one of the last matches of IPL 2021 before the postponement. The change in captaincy did not bring any immediate result for SRH as they lost to Rajasthan Royals by a whopping 55 runs. Media reports suggest that SRH will release David Warner prior to the mega-auction next year, where a bidding war for the Australian superstar is highly likely as teams would be dying to get a player of his caliber.

David Warner net worth

According to gossipgist.com, the David Warner net worth figure is estimated to be around INR 74.40 crore ($10 million). The batsman has established himself as a mainstay in Australia's star-studded batting line-up. The major source of his earning comes from the compensation he receives for representing his country in all three formats. He has participated actively in franchise-based T20 leagues across the world. He pockets INR 12.50 crore per season for captaining the Hyderabad IPL team in the cash-rich league.

The 34-year-old has collaborated with several high-profile brands over the years. Some of the player's most notable brand endorsements include his deal with Pepsi, Toyota, LG, ASICS, and KFC. The aggressive batsman lives in Sydney with his wife Candice Warner and three daughters. David Warner wife is a retired professional Ironwoman and has also featured in the popular reality TV show 'SAS: Who Dares Wins'.

Disclaimer: The above David Warner net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

