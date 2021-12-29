David Warner Reveals Career Goals Before Retirement: 'Still Haven't Beaten India In India'

Australian cricketer David Warner had quite an eventful 2021 year, where he saw many highs and lows playing cricket around the world. Having helped Australia retain the Ashes 2021-22 series, Warner has ended his year on a high and while talking to cricket.com.au, the Aussie opener has also added that he wants to be victorious in India, before retiring from cricket. Speaking to the official website of Cricket Australia, Warner hinted he might be eyeing to play for Australia in the UK in 2023 and also revealed his career goals before calling his time as a player.

David Warner's ambition of defeating India in India

As reported by cricket.com.au, talking about the ambitions that he looks to achieve in the remainder of his successful Test career, Warner said, “ Winning the Ashes here was obviously a big one. We still haven't beaten India in India, that would be nice to do. And England away, we had a drawn series (in 2019) but hopefully, if I manage to get that opportunity, I might think about going back."

Warner is currently 35-years-old and will be approaching 37 when Australia defends the Ashes in 2023. He drew inspiration from England pacer James Anderson, citing his fine spell at the MCG in the recently concluded third Ashes Test, and said, “James Anderson sets the benchmark for older guys these days, we look up to him getting on in our days”.

David Warner was dropped from the SRH squad

In the meantime, Warner ended 2021 on a high after suffering some major setbacks in the year. He was dropped from his Indian Premier League(IPL) team Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH), despite being one of the pillars of the team over the years. Many people considered he has lost his touch in cricket, until he silenced all his critics by finishing the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 as the Champion with Australia, after playing many memorable knocks and also earning the player of the tournament award.

David Warner has scored runs at an average of 60.00 in Ashes 2021-22

In the current Ashes series, Warner is the second-highest Aussie run-scorer with a total of 240 runs scored at an average of 60.00 in three matches. Warner has also scored two half-centuries in the process while missing centuries on both occasions with less than 10 runs required to score. However, the stylish left-handed batter is surely enjoying his form, as he scored only 92 runs during the last Ashes series in England.

Image: AP