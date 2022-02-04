David Warner Reveals Chat With Selector Post Joe Root Saga: 'I Still To This Day Laugh'

Australian batting superstar David Warner has disclosed a chat he had with an Australian selector in 2013 that was pivotal in his career. Warner recalled an occasion in which he was dismissed from the main squad after a spat with Joe Root. Warner was then sent to South Africa with the Australia A team, where he responded to his critics by scoring a remarkable 193 runs. When he returned from the trip, though, an Australian selector informed him he wasn't striking the ball well enough, and it hit him hard, marking a turning point in his career.

"I think that period in 2013, I think where I got dropped from the first two Ashes Tests in England, after the Joe Root saga that happened, and I went to Africa and I think I scored 180 or 190-odd. I came back and I still to this day laugh because I was told I wasn’t hitting the ball well enough in the nets to be selected," Warner was quoted as saying on the podcast by Fox Sports.

It is to mention that Warner was suspended on disciplinary grounds in 2013 after he reportedly punched Joe Root inside a bar in England. The incident occurred after England knocked Australia out of that year's ICC Champions Trophy.

"And I said to (selector) Rod Marsh at the time, ‘Mate, have you ever watched a net I’ve batted in because I’ve never batted well in the nets? I thought that you’ve got another 10 years or so in you, this is in 2013, and if I don’t pull my head in here it could be taken away from me in the next six months and I think that was a turning point, Warner further said.

Warner contacted his 'future' wife Candice after chat with selector

Warner further added that he contacted Candice, his future wife, after his chat with the selector and also got in touch with a couple of his close friends. Warner said when he talked to them, something switched and he thought he was now going to give it a "real crack". Warner went on to become one of the finest opening batters in the world and also impressed everyone with his consistent performances.

Warner has played 91 Tests, 128 ODIs, and 88 T20I matches for his country. He has scored more than 7,500 runs in the longest format, including 24 centuries and 32 half-centuries. Warner also has 5,455 ODI runs and 2,554 T20I runs to his name.

