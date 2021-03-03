David Warner Reveals New Hobby Daughter Has Taken Up With 'Broken Arm': WATCH

Australia's David Warner has established himself as a mainstay across formats with his swashbuckling batting capabilities. Apart from his batting prowess, the opener has also garnered immense appreciation from all corners because of his social media activities. The dynamic player entertains fans with fun and light-hearted posts and also uses the platforms to share his personal life. This time around, he shared a video of his daughter Ivy playing tennis with a broken arm.

David Warner daughter: 6-year-old Ivy plays tennis in spite of a broken arm

Ivy is known to have a keen interest in sports. While Warner has in the past shared videos of her batting in the nets, she was seen playing a different sport altogether on this occasion. In a video shared by the cricketer on his Instagram account, Ivy is seen taking part in a game of tennis. The southpaw in the post mentioned how his daughter is keen to learn despite having an injured arm.

ALSO READ | Kohli Breaks Silence On Pitch Controversy, Highlights Reason Why India Has Been Successful

David Warner injury update

The player has been out of action since the Test series decider against India at home in January. The left-hander sustained a groin injury during the limited-overs series against India last year. He had to miss the first two fixtures of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy because of the same, but he ultimately fast-tracked his return into the side as he felt that the team needed him for the crucial series. He is all set to represent the New South Wales side in their upcoming Marsh One-Day Cup encounter against South Australia.

ALSO READ | Wasim Jaffer Plays Mind Games, Takes Ultimate Dig At Joe Root And Co. Ahead Of 4th Test

David Warner in IPL 2021

The stylish batsman will lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad side in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The team impressed with their gutsy performance last year as they made it to the second Qualifier. They boast of a formidable line-up and will be keen to clinch their second championship title in the cash-rich league.

ALSO READ | Unadkat To Captain Saurashtra In Vijay Hazare Knockouts

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad for IPL 2021

SRH players retained: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T. Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

SRH players purchased in auction: Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

ALSO READ | Inzamam-Ul-Haq Decries Ashwin-Axar's Brilliance In 3rd Test, Seeks ICC Action Over Pitches

Image source: AP

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.