David Warner Reveals SRH's 'secret Batting Weapon' Months After Losing Captaincy

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner revealed his team's secret batting weapon in a conversation with teammate Jonny Bairstow. In a short excerpt of the chat shared by SRH on its Instagram handle, Warner revealed that Indian bowler Khaleel Ahmed is the most underrated batsman in his IPL franchise's bowling group. Following Warner's revelation, Bairstow joked that Khaleel will be promoted to bat at number three in the next game, a position always reserved for the best batsman in any team.

"Who is our bowling group is the most underrated batsman? Do we say Khaleel? I threw some balls at him the other day. I think we can work on a few more things. He doesn't like short stuff," Warner said. "You just told everyone the secret, secret weapon. Secret weapon mate. Batting three in the next game. I will go with you on that one," Bairstow added as both openers burst into laughter.

Warner and Bairstow further revealed that Indian batsman Manish Pandey is the camp's "gymaholic," who loves going to the gym whenever he can. Warner said, "Manish goes to the gym for the right reasons".

Setback for Warner in IPL 2021

Warner suffered a major setback during the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League when he was relieved of his captaincy duties mid-season due to the team's poor performance. New Zealand's Kane Williamson, who led the side in Warner's absence in 2018, was reappointed captain of SRH in the penultimate match before the rest of the season was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis in India. Warner has been the most successful captain for SRH as he helped the franchise lift its maiden title in 2016.

Warner is also regarded as one of the best IPL players of all time due to his consistent performance with the bat over multiple seasons. Warner is the most successful foreign player to ever play in the cash-rich tournament, trailing only Virat Kohli in terms of most runs scored in the league's history. The Australian batting superstar is unlikely to join the camp when the season resumes in UAE in September this year. Warner and other Australian star players have already pulled out from the West Indies tour citing various reasons, including COVID-19 restrictions.

