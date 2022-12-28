David Warner Reveals The 'fastest Spell' He Has Ever Faced: 'It Was Almost Impossible...'

After winning the first Test against South Africa by six wickets, Australia have also put themselves in a dominant position in the second match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground thanks to an outstanding double hundred from opener David Warner. The 36-year-old got to this landmark in 255 deliveries before he was dismissed by Anrich Nortje on the third day of play. Following his dismissal, Warner revealed that the spell from Nortje was the quickest he had ever faced in his glittering career.

Australia vs South Africa: Warner amazed by Nortje's spell

While speaking to Fox Cricket after his stunning double hundred, David Warner said, "That's the fastest spell I have ever faced in my Test career. That was extraordinary. To do that in 37-degree heat, come back and bowl. I think I faced 18 deliveries straight from him. It's not that I didn't know what to do, but it was how was I going to pull it, how was I going to duck it and how was I going to eradicate it - you couldn't."

"The speed was sheer up there. It was the fastest I've ever faced. To try and negate that and try and pull it into areas that I could, it was almost impossible," added Warner. "When he 'lidded' me, I was like 'that's obviously very fast'. Credit to him, he kept coming back in this heat." Other than dismissing Warner, Anrich Nortje also managed to dismiss veteran Australian batsman Steve Smith and Travis Head.

Australia vs South Africa: Proteas trail by 371 runs

At the end of the third day of the second Australia vs South Africa Test match, the Proteas have scored 15 runs for the loss of one wicket and continue to trail the Aussies by a mammoth 371 runs. Australia are undoubtedly the favourites to win this match and the series as they still have two more days to dismiss the remaining nine batsmen of South Africa.

The Proteas have it all to do as they not only need to first cover the trail but then they also need to make sure that Australia do not have enough time to chase down the target.