David Warner Reveals Way Of Killing Quarantine Boredom With Special Filmy Post: WATCH

David Warner is slated to represent the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. While the cricketer is currently in quarantine mode, apparently, he still found a way to entertain his fans. On Monday, April 5, Warner took to his Instagram account and shared a hilarious video featuring himself.

David Warner videos entertains fans ahead of IPL 2021

In a short Instagram video shared by David Warner, the cricketer’s face can be seen edited onto several of Indian film actors. In the caption, he wrote “I don’t think many people will guess who everyone is”, considering the numerous actors he ended up replacing in the hilarious edit. Here is a look at the latest among the David Warner videos from the gallery of his Instagram account.

David Warner and Rohit Sharma’s Instagram conversation

In a video shared by David Warner on April 3, the cricketer asked his fans to suggest him some ideas for spending time in quarantine. Apparently, the video caught the attention of Indian opening batsman and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. Sharma took to comments section and wrote, “Must be missing Tik tok” and later received a hilarious response from Warner. Here is a look at the entire conversation between the two dynamic openers.

A look at SRH squad

On January 20, the SRH franchise retained 22 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and uncapped Indian cricketer Jagadeesha Suchith. Here is a look at the entire SRH squad for the IPL 2021 season.

David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Jason Roy, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Thangarasu Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

SRH IPL 2021 schedule

The IPL 2021 season is scheduled to commence from Friday, April 9 onwards in Chennai. However, David Warner and co. will be playing their first match on Sunday, April 11 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Here is a look at the entire SRH IPL 2021 schedule.

ðŸš¨ Attention #OrangeArmy ðŸš¨



Here’s a post you must save!!



Our fixtures for #IPL2021 are out! pic.twitter.com/WsQmLL7Qdy — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 7, 2021

Image source: David Warner Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.