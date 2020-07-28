David Warner Says England Should've Never Dropped A 'world-class' Bowler Like Stuart Broad

David Warner called Stuart Broad a world-class bowler and at the same time also wondered why he was dropped for the first Test against West Indies in Southampton which England eventually went on to lose. Meanwhile, Broad picked up his 500th Test wicket on Day 3 of the series-deciding third Test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester and became the seventh bowler to achieve this feat.

'A world-class bowler': David Warner

"I think they should not drop him again, I don't know why they dropped him for that first game. It'd be nice if I was to play over there again and he wasn't playing," ESPNcricinfo quoted Warner as saying. "I saw he got a 50 and he's taking some batting tips off Shane Warne, which is weird, but the way he bowls, the way he's been bowling the last 18 months has been outstanding. I don't know what was the reasoning behind leaving him out of that first Test, but obviously he's come back and taken a few wickets," he added.

"Personally, I think he's a world-class bowler and the last 18 months he's really worked hard on pitching the ball up. When I look back on the stats it is probably the first time in his career, he's actually pitched the ball up in that sort of five to six metres area the bowlers talk about quite a lot. He's got a hell of a record against left-handers as well, and I think the capability of him bringing the ball back off the wicket into the left-handers has been another string to his bow," he said.

Broad dismisses Kraig Brathwaite to register his 500th Test scalp

Broad who was playing in his 140th Test match achieved this feat in the morning session of the fifth day's play. It happened in the 14th over of Windies' second innings. On the third ball of that over, the tall pacer had bowled a fuller delivery outside off stump as it kept low after pitching. Brathwaite looked to defend the ball but was rapped on the pads as the hosts started appealing straightaway. The on-field umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger as the replays showed that the ball would have hit the wickets. There were no heated or aggressive celebrations from Stuart as all he did was raise both his arms in delight.

Co-incidentally, Broad's new-ball partner Jimmy Anderson had also accounted for Kraig Brathwaite to complete 500 Test wickets three years ago.

READ: Stuart Broad Picks Up 500th Test Scalp As England Close In On Series Win Against Windies

(With ANI Inputs)