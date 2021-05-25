David Warner Set To Maintain THIS Incredible Cricket Record For A Long Period Of Time

The much-anticipated final of the World Test Championship is just days away from getting underway. The premier championship for Test cricket which started in August 2019 is all set to reach the culmination point. Over the course of the WTC, several records have been made and broken, however, there's one record that is not likely to be broken anytime soon.

David Warner - the only batsman to score triple century in World Test Championship

Australian opener David Warner is the holder of that coveted record. The pocket-sized dynamo is the only player in the WTC history who has a triple hundred to his name. Warner scored 300 off 389 balls against Pakistan in Adelaide in 2019. David Warner's triple hundred remains the only triple ton in the competition.

The former SRH captain remained unbeaten on 335 off 418 balls, a knock where he scored 162 runs in boundaries and also overtook the great Sir Don Bradman's highest Test score of 334 co-incidentally at the Adelaide Oval. While several players like Zak Crawley (267), Virat Kohli (254*), Kane Williamson (251) have come agonizingly close to scoring a triple ton, none of them have been able to achieve the coveted feat. If Indian or New Zealand batsmen fail to score a triple century in the WTC final, Warner is set to hold the record for a long time.

The WTC final will be played between India and New Zealand from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners. Notably, under Kohli's captaincy, Team India haven't managed to win a single ICC event. The Men in Blue have a golden opportunity to put an end to their ICC trophy drought by beating the Kiwis.

India 🤜🤛 New Zealand



The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists!



The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X3KcNrUTJ1 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

India vs New Zealand: Most runs in World Test Championship

The list of most runs in World Test Championship is led by Australia's Marnus Labuschagne who has 1675 runs in 13 matches at an astonishing average of 72.82. Labuschagne is followed by Joe Root (1660), Steve Smith (1341), Ben Stokes (1334), Ajinkya Rahane (1095) and Rohit Sharma (1030). As far as skippers of both sides are concerned, Virat Kohli has amassed 877 runs in 14 games at an average of 43.85 with two tons and five fifties. On the other hand, Kane Williamson has notched 817 runs in 9 games at an average of 58.35 with three centuries and one fifty.

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU