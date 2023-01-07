Following Rishabh Pant's horrific accident, Delhi Capitals teammate David Warner has put up a heartwarming post on his official social media account. The 36-year-old hopes that Pant will get well soon and has told him that everyone is behind him. According to reports, the latest update on Pant's health is that he has undergone successful surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai and is recovering well.

Pant undergoes successful surgery & is recovering well

Rishabh Pant on Wednesday was air-lifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute from Dehradun's Max Hospital, where he was initially admitted following his horrific car accident on December 30. Via a statement, the BCCI said that Pant was being moved to the hospital in Mumbai to undergo surgery.

Their statement added that the 25-year-old would be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. "Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation," the BCCI said in an official statement.

What injuries did Rishabh Pant suffer?

According to BCCI's first statement following Rishabh Pant's shocking car accident, the 25-year-old suffered two cuts on his forehead and a ligament tear in his right knee, among other injuries. Their full statement read,

"India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries. Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, and a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment. "The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase."

(Inputs from ANI)