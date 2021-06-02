David Warner Shares His Plight On COVID-19 Situation In India, Says 'it Was Terrifying'

Australian opening batsman David Warner has shared a horrific experience about India's COVID-19 situation during his time in the country where he was participating in the IPL 2021. David Warner was representing the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad before the marquee tournament was suspended indefinitely with immediate effect due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

With India caught in the avalanche of the second wave of the deadly virus, the Australian cricketers including the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Marcus Stoinis, etc. were taken to the Maldives by a chartered flight.

David Warner on COVID in India, IPL Suspension

"I think it really hit home when everyone saw that piece on the TV about what was happening in India with the oxygen. You know, people on the streets lining up to cremate their family members and we did see that a couple of times going to and from the grounds. Open fields and stuff. You know, it was terrifying. And it was just really upsetting from a humanitarian point of view", said David Warner while speaking to Nova's Fitzy & Wippa.

On Monday, David Warner finally reunited with his family after days of expeditious travel and exhausting quarantine. Warner among 38 Australians who featured in the competition, had to wait for about 10 days before the Australian government lifted the temporary ban on its citizens traveling from India. The Australian contingent flew to the Maldives where they stayed for 10 days. Subsequently, the Aussies reached Syndey and served the mandatory 14-day quarantine but on Monday, they were finally able to get back to their families.

David Warner & SRH in IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disastrous IPL 2021 campaign as they finished at the bottom in the IPL 2021 points table before the tournament was abruptly suspended midway due to COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. Out of the seven matches they played, SRH lost six and won a solitary game. Moreover, after the sixth match, the SRH management also sacked David Warner from captaincy and handed it over to Kane Williamson.

Kane Williamson assumed David Warner's duty in the penultimate game of the IPL 2021, which was played between SRH and Rajasthan Royals. Williamson has prior experience of captaining an IPL franchise as he was also the leader of the Orange Army in 2018 when the side had reached the final of the tournament. However, it was under Warner's captaincy when SRH won its maiden IPL title in 2016, which led to split reactions on social media as fans were not accepting the decision.

