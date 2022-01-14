Last Updated:

David Warner Shares Throwback Pictures With Usman Khawaja From His Childhood

Usman Khawaja who scored centuries in both innings of the 4th Test opened innings with David Warner during Australia vs England 5th Test in Hobart.

Suraj Alva
David Warner shares childhood picture with Usman Khawaja

The 5th and final Australia vs England Ashes Test is currently underway at Hobart with Australia deciding to play new opening pair. Usman Khawaja who scored centuries in both innings of the 4th Test opened innings with David Warner during AUS vs ENG 5th Test. This is not the first time that both the cricketers will be opening together as both of them have been playing together since their childhood. The proof of their partnership is the childhood image shared by David Warner on his social media handle.

AUS vs ENG: David Warner shares childhood image with Usman Khawaja 

David Warner took to his social media handles and shared few throwback pictures from his childhood which featured Usman Khawaja. The post received over 3 lakh likes on Instagram. David Warner captioned the post: "The 90s just seemed way easier".

David Warner wife Candice Warner also commented on the post. She wrote, "What a journey you have both been on to get to where you are. Enjoy the moment and walk out there for those two little boys who used to hit balls against the wall at Waverley oval".

Aus vs ENG: Usman Khawaja, David Warner fail to fire at the top

The David Warner, Usman Khawaja partnership did not last long as England bowlers struck early in the 5th Ashes Test. David Warner played 22 balls but did not open his account being caught by Zack Crawly off Ollie Robinson bowling. Usman Khawaja who made a remarkable comeback with centuries in both innings of 4th Ashes Test could only muster 6 runs before being caught by Joe Root off Stuart Broad's bowling. 

Usman Khawaja with two back to back centuries became the third player in history to hit a ton in both innings of a Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins on Thursday confirmed Travis Head would come into the playing XI for Hobart Test with Marcus Harris getting benched for the final Ashes Test. The five-match series stands 3-0 in favour of Australia and the fifth game will begin on Friday in Hobart and it will be a day-night contest.

