David Warner Shares Video Of His Daughters Dancing On Famous Song 'Vaathi Coming'; Watch

Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner is highly popular on Instagram, uploading photos and clips of his cricketing career as well as his joyful and enjoyable time with his family. Warner has a large following in India, particularly in South India as he is frequently seen dancing to songs from South Indian films.

He has also uploaded videos of him grooving over Indian songs with his wife and children. Recently, he posted a video on Instagram in which his daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae were dancing on the famous Tamil song Vaathi Coming of the movie Master featuring Thalapathy Vijay.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Warner captioned the post “Literally undies on their heads hour. Obsessed by Vaathi coming song.” The post has attracted a lot of attention and is being viral all across social media. The sweet dancing video of his children also earned a lot of likes on Instagram just a few minutes after it was posted.

Warner had previously posted a video of himself dancing to the same track. The videos have gotten positive feedback from fans and teammates, who have left great comments on the video. “Was bored today!! Thoughts on these moves name the song??,” read David Warner’s post.

David Warner in IPL 2021? Australian confirms participation in the second phase of IPL 2021

David Warner revealed in an Instagram post that he will compete for Sunrisers Hyderabad when the IPL 2021 season continues on September 19. Due to a congested schedule and the impending T20 World Cup, it was expected that some of the prominent players will miss the rest of the IPL 2021. However, Warner’s confirmation has been a great boost for the league as well as for SRH.

Following Warner's dismissal as captain, it was speculated that he could have played his final game for SRH. Warner's announcement is a relief for SRH, who are in desperate need of a turnaround if they are to secure a playoff spot. However, Kane Williamson is anticipated to remain in his captaincy position, while David Warner's inclusion in the playing XI remains to be seen. Warner was kept out of SRH's final game before the tournament was postponed and he would now be eager to get in the XI and deliver for his team.

